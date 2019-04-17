RFI in 15 languages

 

Africa
Sudan Omar al-Bashir Prisons

Sudan’s Bashir transferred to Khartoum prison

By
media Demonstrators outside the Defence Ministry in Khartoum, 12 April 2019 Stringer/Reuters

Sudan's ousted President, Omar al-Bashir, has been moved to a prison in Khartoum, as hundreds of people staged a sit-in outside the army headquarters, calling for a quick handover of power to a civilian leadership.

The military last Thursday ousted Bashir following months of street protests against his 30-year rule. Right afterwards, he was under house arrest at the presidential residence in the army headquarters’ compound in Khartoum.

Organisers of the street protests had demanded the military move al-Bashir to an official prison. Officials confirmed on Wednesday that he was moved to Kopar Prison on Tuesday.

The military said it would not extradite him to the International Criminal Court for trial on war crimes and genocide charges in the Darfur region. Instead, he would be put on trial in Sudan.

Lieutenant General Omar Zain al-Abdin (C), the head of the new Sudanese military council's political committee, addresses a press conference on April 12, 2019 in the capital Khartoum, one day after Sudan's army ousted the Arab-African country's veteran pre ASHRAF SHAZLY / AFP

Protesters worried about the military

Hundreds of people joined a march by doctors and health workers moving towards a sit-in. The Sudanese Professionals Association, which is behind the protests, called on the military council to hand over power to a transitional civilian government that would rule for four years. The group fears that the army, dominated by Bashir appointees, will hold on to power.

The military council it says would rule for no more than two years while elections are organised.

