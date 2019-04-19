RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Zakouska: French quartet spiking sounds of the Mediterranean
Zakouska just released their third album La Criée: compositions inspired by sounds of the Mediterranean
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/18 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 04/17 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt4: 'Full tilt' in Harlem
  • media
    World music matters
    Zakouska: French quartet spiking sounds of the Mediterranean
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 3: The Harlem Renaissance
  • media
    International report
    Harlem series pt 2: Harlem as a Ghetto
  • media
    International report
    New York's Harlem Pt 1: A long-standing Mecca for African-Americans
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Mali Massacre Prime Minister Resignation Government

Mali PM and government resign after public anger over massacre mishandling

By
media Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga in October 2018 AFP/ M. CATTANI

Malians are waiting for a new government to be named after the prime minister and his government resigned on Thursday after public anger over the mishandling of violence in the centre of the country resulted in a massacre that left 160 people dead.

"A prime minister will be named very soon and a new government will be put in place after consultations with all political forces," according to a statement from President Ibrahim Boubakar Keita’s office.

Keita accepted Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga's resignation on Thursday after lawmakers on both sides submitted a motion of no confidence against the government on Wednesday.

The move comes after violence in the Mopti region and a massacre on 23 March, where 160 people in Ogossagou, a village near the Burkina Faso border, were killed.

The Dogon people, a hunting and farming community, were accused of the murders. They have regularly quarreled with the nomadic Fulani people over land access.

The Fulani are allegedly supporting Amadou Koufa, a jihadist preacher, while the Dogon community have created self-defence groups to protect people from insurgents.

After the village massacre, however, the militia was ordered to be dissolved.

Keita went to the village after the massacre, stressing that he would reinforce security and call for justice.

But tens of thousands of Malians took to the streets of Bamako, the capital, on 5 April, protesting the violence and accusing the government of not doing enough.

Last Tuesday, Keita said in a televised address that he had “heard the anger” of the people.

The massacre was the worst since a military intervention in 2013, when French-led forces went into the Mopti area to root out Islamist extremists linked to Al-Qaeda.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.