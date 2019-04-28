RFI in 15 languages

 

Violence and tear gas at French rapper Kaaris' Abidjan concert

By
media Riots break out as Ivorian police officers of the Anti-Riot Brigade (BAE) try contain the crowd during a performance by French rapper Okou Armand Gnakouri known as Kaaris during the Festival of Urban Music of Anoumabo (Femua) in Abidjan on April 28, 2019. AFP

France's bad boy rapper 'Kaaris' had to stop a concert in Côte d'Ivoire's Abidjan Saturday after a near stampede. Police used truncheons and tear gas to contain crowd.

A show by French-Ivorian rapper Kaaris in Abidjan had to be halted late Saturday after fans were injured during a crowd surge and subsequent violence, AFP reporters said.

French-Ivorian rapper Kaaris (File photo) ©Fifou

Kaaris, wearing an orange jersey of the national Côte d'Ivoire football team, was into the fourth song of his set when fans knocked over security barriers and surged forward.

Riot police struck out at the crowd with truncheons then fired tear gas as they struggled to contain them, and the concert was halted for an hour.

Several people suffered minor injuries, and at least one fan blamed the police for the crowd surge.

 

Ivorian police officers of the Anti-Riot Brigade (BAE) contain the crowd during a performance by French rapper Okou Armand Gnakouri known as Kaaris during the Festival of Urban Music of Anoumabo (Femua) in Abidjan on April 28, 2019. AFP

Almost 10,000 were at the festival of Urban Music (FEMUA) in the Anoumabo district of Abidjan.

Kaaris returned an hour later to vent his anger on the crowd and call for calm.

On Sunday, the rapper is to take part in an event in Gagnoa, western central Ivory Coast, where he was born.

French rappers Booba and Kaaris went viral with this video of a punch-up at Orly airport on August 1, 2018

International fame after high-profile brawl

He declined to answer questions on a high-profile brawl in August with rival rapper Booba at Orly airport south of Paris, which earned both of them suspended sentences and 50,000-euro ($56,000) fines.

The feuding rappers are set to settle their differences in a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight in Geneva, Switzerland.

Ivorian football star Didier Drogba and Salif Traore, also known as "Asalfo" of the group Magic System, are to attend the Gagnoa event as well.

