RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: France Telecom in court, France's largest Facebook group and …
Spotlight on France episode 6
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/17 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/15 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The “killer” weed that kills pain
  • media
    International report
    Wave of suicides among Indian students
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Yellow Vests on the campaign trail, France unprepared …
  • media
    International report
    Miles of Smiles convoy arrives in Gaza
  • media
    World music matters
    Omo Bello: the Nigerian soprano's star is rising in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
DRC Africa

Gunmen kill at least 19 at fish market in DR Congo

By
media Monusco, the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo says it is investigating the attack. AFP/Alexis Huguet

At least 19 people have been killed by gunmen at a fish market in north-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, near Lake Albert in the Ituri region, local authorities revealed on Sunday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place on Wednesday, but the region around Ituri province has been by violence between militias from the Hema and Lendu communities.

"Nineteen corpses were found in the village of Tara on the edge of Lake Albert, and eight others were wounded," said Pilo Mulindo, a community leader in Djugu territory.

"Armed bandits attacked a group gathered on the beach to set up a market," the official said.

The UN mission to the DRC, MONUSCO, reported the attack without giving a precise death toll. It said it planned to send a team to the area.
 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.