RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ethiopians at the finish line
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 05/22 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    Where vegans have been leading the way for centuries
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ethiopians at the finish line
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Right to die, mental fallout at France Telecom, and …
  • media
    World music matters
    Sarah Lenka sings legacy of African-American women's blues
  • media
    International report
    Should I stay or should I go? Scotland and the European Elections
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Strike Sudan Opposition

Sudan opposition divided over strike call

By
media Old faces in Sudan: Yasser Arman, former rebel; Omar at Bechir, former president; Sadiq al-Mahdi, former prime minister. AFP

Sudan's main opposition group and supporter of the protest movement on Sunday rejected a call to stage a two-day general strike, in the first sign of a rift within the movement negotiating the launch of civilian rule.

Talks between leaders of the umbrella protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and army generals who seized power after ousting President Omar al-Bashir last month are deadlocked over who should lead a new governing body -- a civilian or a member of the military.

In a bid to step up pressure on the generals, the protest movement has called for a general strike starting on Tuesday, but the National Umma Party, a key backer of the movement, has rejected the measure.

Minutes after Umma's statement, another key member of the protest movement, the Sudanese Congress Party, said the strike will go ahead as planned.

It said the strike was a new measure "to complete the mission of the revolution, which definitely will achieve its victory".

The military toppled Bashir after months-long protests across Sudan led by the Alliance for Freedom and Change against his iron-fisted rule over three decades.

But the generals who seized power have resisted calls from protesters and the international community for civilian rule.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.