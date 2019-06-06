RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Opioid addiction, French youth for climate, press freedom under …
Spotlight on France episode 9
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/03 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
  • media
    International report
    Tunisians face rising food prices during Ramadan
  • media
    International report
    India's Congress party reviews Rahul Gandhi's defeats
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ukrainian actor gets the role of his life
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Teenage flight of fancy from Cape Town to Cairo
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa CAF Confederation Cup Fifa Football

African football president Ahmad Ahmad questioned in Paris

By
media Fifa President Gianni Infantino, 5 juin 2019. AFP

Fifa has confirmed that the president of the Confederation of African Football, Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad, was questioned on Thursday by French authorities in Paris.

Last month the former secretary general of the CAF, Amr Fahmy, called on the Ethics Committee of football’s governing body to look into allegations of corruption and sexual harassment against Ahmad Ahmad.

Fahmy has since been dismissed.

Ahmad Ahmad is accused of forcing the CAF to buy sportswear at inflated prices through a French company, rather than directly from the manufacturers.

A statement from Fifa said the organisation was not aware of the details of the investigation and could not make any comment.

The communiqué says that Fifa wants to “eradicate” any connection with misappropriation or doubtful conduct at any level in the football world.

Anyone who has committed illicit or illegal acts has no place in the football world, Fifa declares.

Gianni Infantino was reelected, un opposed as Fifa president on Wednesday.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.