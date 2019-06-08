RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Who decided what is hot and what is cold?
  • media
    International report
    Women mechanics grease the wheels of change in Senegal
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: D-Day civilians speak, wolves in the firing line, football …
  • media
    World music matters
    Serpentist Michel Godard meets Alim Qasimov: spellbinding
  • media
    International report
    Looking into the future of urban mobility
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Sudan Protests Ethiopia arrest

Sudan arrests protest leaders in wake of reconciliation meeting

By
media Ethiopian prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, on his arrival in Khartoum to meet the rival sides. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Sudanese security forces have arrested a prominent rebel and an opposition leader, a day after they met the Ethiopian premier, Abiy Ahmed, during his reconciliation mission to Khartoum.

The Ethiopian prime minister met representatives of both sides on Friday in a bid to revive talks between Sudan's ruling generals and protest leaders. A military crackdown last week left dozens of people dead in the capital, Khartoum.

Among the protest movement delegates Abiy Ahmed met were opposition politician Mohamed Esmat and a leader of the rebel Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, Ismail Jalab.

Sudanese security forces later arrested both men without giving any reason, their aides claimed on Saturday.

Esmat was arrested on Friday soon after his meeting with Abiy.

Jalab was arrested at his home early on Saturday.

Esmat and Jalab are both leading members of the Alliance for Freedom and Change, which brings together opposition parties, rebel groups and the organisers of the mass protests which have gripped Sudan since December last year.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.