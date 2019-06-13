Second Ebola death in Uganda, as virus spreads from DRC

The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was described as the grandmother of the five-year-old boy who died on Tuesday.
They had travelled to DRC with their family for the burial of the boy’s grandfather, who was believed to have been infected by the virus.
Health workers are treating other members of the family, some of whom also tested positive for the virus, in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.
These are the first confirmed Ebola cases outside the DRC since an outbreak began there a year ago.