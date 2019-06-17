Former Egyptian president Morsi dies after fainting in court

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi died in a Cairo hospital on Monday after fainting while appearing in court, according to state media.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," said a judicial source.

Egyptian state television said that he was in court to address charges of espionage over his suspected contacts with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Morsi, 67, is already serving two prison sentences including a 20-year prison sentence for the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a life sentence regarding espionage and Qatar.

He has been accused of plotting terror acts and spying for Iran.

Morsi, from the Muslim Brotherhood, was Egypt’s first democratically-elected leader after Hosni Mubarak was overthrown during the 2011 uprising. His turbulent tenure lasted only one year before he was deposed by the army in July 2013.

His former Defence Minister Abdel Fattah al-Sisi became president, carrying out a crackdown on his Muslim Brotherhood supporters, with thousands still jailed and others facing the death penalty.

Since Morsi’s overthrow, an escalation in attacks against security forces in the northern Sinai Peninsula continue.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was allied to Morsi while the Muslim Brotherhood leader was in office, called Morsi a “martyr”.