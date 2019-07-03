RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under attack, …
Spotlight on France episode 13
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 06/28 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    A long history of discrimination
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 1: Indigenous people reclaiming their land
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    How women's football has evolved inside and outside the Middle …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Where France stands after the European Parliament elections
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: French football fans turn to women, homeopathy under …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Libya Khalifa Haftar Tripoli

Nearly 40 killed in air strike on Libya migrant centre

By
media Some of those being held by the Libyan authorities at the Tajoura detention centre for suspected illegal migrants. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Almost 40 migrants have been killed in an air strike on their detention centre in a Tripoli suburb. The attack has been blamed on Khalifa Haftar, who has been trying for three months to seize the capital.

At least 70 people were injured in the raid on Tajoura, according to an emergency services spokesman.

"This is a preliminary assessment and the toll could rise," said the same spokesman.

He said 120 migrants were detained in the hangar which was directly hit by the strike.

Bodies were strewn on the floor of the hangar, mixed with the belongings and blood-soaked clothes of migrants, a French news agency photographer said.

Rescuers were searching for survivors under the rubble, while dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene.

In a statement, the internationally recognised national unity government (GNA) based in Tripoli denounced the attack as a "heinous crime" and blamed it on the "war criminal Khalifa Haftar".

Haftar, who controls much of eastern and southern Libya, in early April launched an offensive to take the capital.

The GNA accused pro-Haftar forces of having carried out a "premeditated" and "precise" attack on the migrant centre.

The African Union has condemned the air strike and demanded that those responsible for the "horrific crime" be held to account.

In a statement, the chairman of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat called for "an independent investigation to be conducted to ensure that those responsible for this horrific crime . . . be brought to account".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.