RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
Erick Iglesias Rodriguez, aka Cimafunk, has been compared to a new James Brown
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/04 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/03 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Recreating the sound of Paris's Notre-Dame
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: sheep-shearing, spanking ban and France's obsession …
  • media
    World music matters
    Cimafunk brings Afro-Cuban funk therapy to France
  • media
    International report
    Eleven die in deadly scramble on the roof of the world
  • media
    International report
    Argentina series part 2: A long history of discrimination
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Trade Free trade Africa Niger African Union

Africa free trade accord unveiled as a work in progress

By
media African Union member state flags in Niamey, Niger, for the AU summit, where the first steps of the AfCTA zone were implemented on 4 July 2019 Issouf Sanogo/AFP

The African Union has unveiled the first steps of a nearly continent-wide trade accord, outlining how tariffs within Africa will be phased out to provide a boost to continental economies.

"It's a remarkable achievement, and one that can even be described as historic," said AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat at a summit in Niamey, Niger, on Thursday.

The agreement is hailed as a way to promote intra-African growth by encouraging trade within the continent. It is touted as creating a previously a non-existent space for jobs for youth that cut across borders.

This pact has been a long time coming. Talks began back in 2002 in an effort to find African solutions to African problems.

Phase 1, tariffs

The AfCTA zone will eliminate customs duties on 90 percent of goods. Seven per cent of goods are considered “sensitive”, and not part of the deal, though their tariffs will be eventually phased out. The remaining three percent of tariffs will remain.

Backers of the deal are estimate that it will lead to a 52.3 per cent increase in trade by 2022, an calculation that is not set in stone, according to Archie Matheson, head of policy for the Botho Emerging Markets Group.

“Continent-wide trade facilitation measures have not been introduced; there is not a common external tariff; and full liberalisation – the removal of tariffs on all goods – will not take place under current plans,” he writes in African Arguments.

“The allocation of goods to these different categories has yet to be negotiated; countries and customs unions are currently preparing offers for their continental counterparts to consider."

Trade disputes

The AU has not yet set up a way to settle trade disputes, nor has it hammered out the rules for “Made in Africa” products.

Other issues remain, including lack of infrastructure to carry goods across borders and backlogged border stations that cause delays for perishable goods, such as fruit and vegetables.

Some critics say that many African economies are not diverse enough and rely primarily on climate-dependent agriculture or natural resources, making it difficult to grow trade.

On average, trade done within African nations is only 16 per cent.

The ultimate signatory holdouts to the deal are Benin and Eritrea, but the rest of the 55-member-state AU have signed, including Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, at the last minute. Some 22 countries have already ratified it into law.

At the summit, the AU is slated to determine where the trade secretariat would be based, with eSwatini and Ghana as the top picks.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.