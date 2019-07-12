RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
  • media
    International report
    Providing shelter and income for Tunisia's plastic waste pickers …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Libya Khalifa Haftar France missile Defence

Libya demands 'urgent' explanation from Paris after missiles found

By
media The French defence ministry said on July 10, 2019 that its missiles had been found on a base used by forces loyal to Libya's Khalifa Haftar, but it denied supplying them to the rebels which would be a breach of a UN arms embargo. AFP File

Libya's internationally recognised government has demanded urgent answers after Paris conceded French missiles were found at a base used by strongman Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are fighting to take over the capital Tripoli.

How did the missiles reach Haftar's forces, when they were delivered and how? Just some of the questions foreign affairs minister Mohamad Tahar Siala put to his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian Thursday, asking him to "urgently" explain himself, a statement from the ministry said.

In an interview on Friday, defence minister Florence Parly said, "These missiles were damaged and out-of-use, and were being temporarily stocked in a warehouse ahead of their destruction. They were not transferred to local forces."

Parly was not able to explain how the missiles ended up in the hands of Haftar's forces.

The missiles, reportedly worth over $170,000 (€150,000) each, were seized when the military loyal to the UN-recognised government recently overran a pro-Haftar base in Gharyan south of Tripoli.

The discovery of missiles has added to suspicions that France is supporting Haftar's forces in Libya.

Haftar in April ordered his self-styled Libyan National Army on an offensive to take the Libyan capital from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.

The battle is the latest turmoil to rock the North African country, which has been caught up in fighting between rival forces since the fall of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.