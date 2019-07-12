RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
India offers the world’s largest democratic exercise
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
  • media
    International report
    Providing shelter and income for Tunisia's plastic waste pickers …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
France Immigration Emmanuel Macron Marine Le Pen

Hundreds of undocumented workers storm Paris' Pantheon

By
media An association in favour of undocumented migrants, calling itself "Black Vests", stormed France's Pantheon building Friday to call for more social protection, 12 July 2019 Facebook/La Chapelle Debout

Around 700 so-called "Black Vests" protesters have stormed Paris' Pantheon building to denounce their conditions as undocumented workers in France. They demanded the French government legalise their status and provide them with housing, before being cleared out by police. 

"We will remain here until all of us have received our papers and until those who come after us, have the right to stay," said representatives of the Black Vests, who took their name from the Yellow Vest protest movement that disrupted France for seven months. 

Their sit-in was called by the migrants rights group Chapelle Debout, which said it had written to the prime minister "weeks ago" to complain about the conditions for those seeking asylum, failed seekers and undocumented workers.

Police were dispatched to the area in Paris' Latin Quarter, but no incidents were reported.

Inside the Pantheon, a necropolis of France’s greatest citizens and a popular national monument, the atmosphere remained peaceful. 

"There are plenty of speeches about racism, and our rights," one member of the collective Chapelle Debout said, insisting that "all tourists had been evacuated."

The incident unleashed a torrent of reaction on social media, with far-right leader Marine Le Pen saying it was unacceptable for illegal migrants to invade a building as prestigious as the Pantheon "in total impunity."

The Paris prefecture ordered the site to be evacuated, although risked clashing with protesters who warned they would not leave until they were met by Prime minister Edouard Philippe.

Friday's sit-in came a day after President Emmanuel Macron welcomed members of the African diaspora to the Elysée palace for talks on building a new partnership with Africa.

The gathering was slammed by critics as being an elitisit affair that failed to represent the entire African community.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.