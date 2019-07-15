RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/10 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    RFI’s very own songbird
  • media
    International report
    Life after death in Sutherland, Texas
  • media
    International report
    Life after death
  • media
    International report
    Deming does migrant detention differently
  • media
    International report
    Payment in plastic boosts education, environment
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Zimbabwe Economy Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe inflation soars to 175 percent

By
media File photo of a Zimbabwean family plays cards by candlelight, due to electricity shortages DESMOND KWANDE / AFP

Zimbabwe’s official inflation skyrocketed to 175 percent in June, according to official data released in Harare, the capital, on Monday, sparking concerns that the former southern African breadbasket could collapse economically.

"The year-on-year inflation rate for the month of June 2019 as measured by the all items consumer price index stood at 175.66 percent while that of May 2019 was 97.85 percent," the Zimbabwe National Statistical Agency said in a statement.

Ten years ago, hyperinflation hit Zimbabwe at 500 billion percent when the economy collapsed, causing the country to abandon the Zimbabwe dollar.

During that period, household staples such as bread and corn were scarce, and motorists had to line up for petrol, issues that have recently worsened over the past year since President Emmerson Mnangagwa was elected.

Although Mnangagwa pledged economic prosperity after the ouster of long-time strongman Robert Mugabe, economic conditions are worsening. Part of Mnangagwa’s plan was to attract foreign investment in order to revitalize a sagging economy, and stimulate growth.

Millions of Zimbabweans have left the country over the past 20 years, many going to neighbouring South Africa in search of jobs, an exodus that continues under Mnangagwa.

Consumer purchasing power has further declined, including inflated prices and rationing.

The US dollar was instituted as the national currency in 2009 by the power-sharing government during the last economic meltdown, but the government has officially banned the use of US dollars and other foreign currencies, including the South African rand.

Two local currencies have been promoted in its place bond notes, and electronic RTGS dollars, which are considered the new Zimbabwe dollar, even though they are not yet in paper form.

 

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.