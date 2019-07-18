RFI in 16 languages

 

Africa
CAN Algeria Senegal Football

Senegal, Algeria coaches to face off in the Africa Cup of Nations final

By
media Senegal faces Algeria in Africa Cup of Nations final © Montage REUTERS

Algeria and Senegal are going head-to-head in Cairo for the Africa Cup of Nations final on Friday as both home-grown African coaches are preparing their teams for the first time in 21 years.

Algerian Djamel Belmadi and Senegalese Aliou Cissé also have national similar playing careers behind them both formerly played midfielder for their national teams and both also were signed to English clubs.

Belmadi, who had played for Marseille, was on loan to Manchester City and then spent two seasons at Southampton.

Cissé had more of a French touch, as he played primarily at French clubs, but also worked for Birmingham City and Portsmouth. Cissé is gunning for a win after he missed a shootout penalty kick in the 2002 CAN final, as Cameroon won that year.

Africa Cup of Nations Final preview

The last time two African coaches brought their teams to a CAN final was 1998 when Egyptian Mahmoud el Gohary, defeated South Africa 2-0 under Ephraim 'Jomo' Sono in Ouagadougou.

Fans and critics alike have debated the success rate of homegrown coaches versus foreign coaches, as foreigners have won 16 titles and locals have won 15.

Egypt coach Hassan Shehata has won three CAN titles in a row, while Ghana coach Charles Gyamfi has won three as well but not consecutively.

