RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
RFI’s very own songbird
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/25 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/23 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Will Indian political comedy have the last laugh?
  • media
    International report
    Living with load shedding in Zambia
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Mesopotamia – and Salome!
  • media
    International report
    The dangerous truth about Chernobyl
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    What's behind Macron's courting of the African diaspora?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Kidnapping Nigeria Humanitarian Hunger

Aid group appeals for help over workers kidnapped in northern Nigeria

By
media Nigerien and Chadian soldiers speak with a woman as they give out blankets and food in Damasak March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak. REUTERS

Paris-based international aid group Action Against Hunger has confirmed that one driver was killed and six aid workers were abducted in Damasak, northeastern Nigeria by a jihadist group, and has urged their captors to release them.

"These are humanitarian workers who chose to devote their lives to helping the most vulnerable communities in Nigeria," according to the release. “Action Against Hunger strongly requests that our staff member and her companions are released," it added.

Action Against Hunger is a charity that helps to feed the poorest, especially in areas like northern Nigeria was extreme food insecurity.

The video shows the six people, all Nigerians, including one staff member, local health workers in the employ of Action Against Hunger, and drivers who are “apparently in a good condition of health,” said the agency statement.

The video was aired by The Cable, a Nigerian news outlet, showing a woman sitting on the floor who calls herself “Grace” against the backdrop of a sheet with the Un Refugee Agency (UNHCR) logo. There are five men sitting nearby, some with bowed heads.

"We were caught by this army called the Calipha," she said, asking for the government of Nigeria and Action Against Hunger to intervene. "We don't know where we are," she added.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping, but both Boko Haram and the West Africa branch of Islamic State (IS) operate in the area.

The last abduction in the area was the International Committee of the Red Cross midwife who was kidnapped in March 2018 and executed seven months later.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.