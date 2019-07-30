Morocco's king calls for reforms on the anniversary of his 20th year in power

The king is looking for "people with a different mentality and officials who are capable of raising performance levels." He called on Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani to name new candidates in the fall.
Mohammed has called for a committee to oversee government reforms in education, health and investments, seemingly to improve the standard of living for his country where poverty and unemployment is high.
The Justice Ministry released a statement on Monday saying the king pardoned 4,764 prisoners, a tradition marking Throne Day, the annual anniversary of when the king ascended to power.