RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Mid-East Junction
The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/30 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/29 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/26 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
  • media
    International report
    Sex education through football to the youth of Côte d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    When the going gets tough, the tough go to the cinema
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    The lasting legacy of Ayotollah Khomeni 30 years after his death
  • media
    International report
    Will Indian political comedy have the last laugh?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Morocco King Reform

Morocco's king calls for reforms on the anniversary of his 20th year in power

By
media King of Morocco Mohammed VI in a file photo file photo

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, in a speech celebrating his 20 years on the throne, called on the government to find “new blood” for the kingdom, pointing out that development policy is insufficient for citizen’s needs.

The king is looking for "people with a different mentality and officials who are capable of raising performance levels." He called on Prime Minister Saad-Eddine El Othmani to name new candidates in the fall.

Mohammed has called for a committee to oversee government reforms in education, health and investments, seemingly to improve the standard of living for his country where poverty and unemployment is high.

The Justice Ministry released a statement on Monday saying the king pardoned 4,764 prisoners, a tradition marking Throne Day, the annual anniversary of when the king ascended to power.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.