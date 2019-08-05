RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/02 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/01 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 07/31 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    All about Pakistan's Gulalai Ismail
  • media
    International report
    Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
  • media
    International report
    African brewmaster takes on Belgium
  • media
    International report
    India court extends deadline for illegal immigrant search in …
  • media
    International report
    Brexit, environment among main stories at Edinburgh festival …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Guinea France Murder Funeral

AcademicMamoudou Barry, murdered in France, to be buried in Guinea

By
media Family, friends, and colleagues accompany the coffin of Mamoudou Barry during a ceremony honouring his life at Sonfonia Public University, Conakry, Guinea. CELLOU BINANI / AFP

The body of Mamoudou Barry, the Guinean legal academic murdered in France last month, will be put to rest on Monday afternoon in his birthplace of Bolaro, Guinea.

The memory of Barry was honoured at Sonfonia Public University in Conakry on Sunday, where his body laid in state. Academics, friends, and family paid their last respects to the 31-year-old legal expert who was brutally murdered in Rouen, France, in July.

Barry was beaten to death by a man who allegedly had a history of psychiatric problems. The suspect is in custody. While motives have not been revealed by police, some have called this a racially-motivated hate crime.

Wrapped in the Guinean red, yellow, and green flag, an RFI correspondent observed that many who attended the two-hour ceremony at Julien Gbéré Touré auditorium wore t-shirts with his smiling face which read, “MDPF (Master in private fundamental law)” that called for justice for researcher Dr. Barry.

Barry’s wife, Barry Fatoumata Diaraye, his brothers and sisters, the friends from France as well as three ministers and Constitutional Court President Mamdouba Bangoura were present to pay last respects to the young academic.

After the ceremony, the funeral procession stopped in Mamou, 300 kilometres from Conakry, where his body was brought to the Almamya Grand Mosque in the city centre, awaiting the funeral prayer by the head Imam.

The procession will head to Dounet prefecture, 30 kilometres outside of Mamou, with stops at Diatabaya, Hamdallaye, Kalia and Soloya villages, where more people will accompany the funeral procession before it reaches Bolaro, where he is scheduled to be buried at on Monday afternoon.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.