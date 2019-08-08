RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Flowers, birds, trees and jazz - in Paris!
Jowee Omicil performs at the Paris Jazz Festival, Parc Floral, August 2019
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/06 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: Surprising results when computers play one another in …
  • media
    International report
    How to stop increasing rates of violence against women in Liberia …
  • media
    Global Focus
    Pain of Yazidi genocide remembered in France
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa

Sudan soon off terror list? US’ Nagy says that is the “dream”

By
media US Undersecretary of State for African Affairs Tibor Nagy at a press conference in June, 2019. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Sudan’s hopeful transition to democracy could be its way off the United States’ list of state sponsors of terrorism, according to Tibor Nagy, the US undersecretary of state for African Affairs. He shied away from giving a timeframe as to when this would occur.

“Our goal is, and our dream is, that we will have fully normal relations with Sudan at some point,” Nagy told RFI correspondent Sidy Yansané on the sidelines of the recent African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) summit in Cote d’Ivoire’s economic capital, Abidjan, where he also spoke to RFI about the Democratic Republic of Congo and the G5 Sahel Force.

He is referring to the power of the protesters in Sudan, whose ongoing demonstrations for civilian government enabled the ouster of dictator Omar al-Bashir in April. The opposition is now in African Union and Ethiopian-backed talks in order to create a transitional government.

“As soon as the transition begins, we will evaluate it and we will decide when is the right moment, and with whom we will engage to begin to eliminate the state-sponsored terrorism title,” added Nagy.

Sudan is the only African country on the US State Department banned list of state-sponsored terrorism, a position it shares with North Korea, Iran, and Syria.

US supports DRC’s President Tshisekedi

Nagy was much more sanguine concerning recent events in the Democratic Republic of Congo, however. After a seven-month stalemate between political parties, including the FCC coalition of former president Joseph Kabila, President Felix Tshisekedi’s government will reportedly have 65 members 23 from his own camp, and 42 from Kabila’s coalition, which is the current majority.

“All if this has to be a negotiation… and we believe he is doing the best he possibly can within the limitations,” said Nagy, speaking of Tshishekedi’s constitutional limits as president.

“What President Tshisekedi is doing, we’re very positive about it, we want to support him because we want him, we want the DRC to succeed, for the Congolese people to finally, finally able to share some of the riches of one of the richest countries on earth,” he added.

G5 Sahel Joint Force funding

The US is currently trying to scale back funding UN peacekeeping initiatives put forth by African countries. Nagy told RFI that the US is one of the largest financers of the G5 Sahel Joint Force that combats terrorism in the Sahel, contributing 98 million euros to the program.

“We think that the G5 mechanism is ideal, it is exactly the right way to address a regional terrorist issue, such as it is, but we believe that there are enough donors willing to contribute to this,” he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.