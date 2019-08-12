RFI in 16 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Africa
Côte d'Ivoire Music Death

Ivorian singer DJ Arafat, 33 dies in traffic accident: Côte d’Ivoire state TV

By
media DJ Arafat during the Coupé Décalé Music Awards in Abidjan, October 2017. AFP/Issouf Sanogo

Popular Ivorian singer DJ Arafat, known for his hit, “Moto Moto” died on Monday after getting in a traffic accident, said state broadcaster Ivorian Public Radio-Television (RTI).

According to posts on social media, Ange Dider Huon, known by his stage name DJ Arafat, had been driving his motorcycle and hit a car. He was reportedly taken to an Abidjan hospital, where he died.

He was a popular recording artist in francophone countries, especially on the African continent, releasing a total of 11 albums during his career.

DJ Arafat was known for his distinctive “coupé-decalé” dance music that put hip-hop vocals with short, catchy rhythms, garnering “Artist of the Year” for the genre in 2016 and 2017.

Ivorian Culture Minister Maurice Kouakou Bandaman gave his condolences to DJ Arafat’s family and fans, adding that he planned to pay homage to his life and career.

 
