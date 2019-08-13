RFI in 16 languages

 

Africa
Ebola Democratic Republic of Congo Drugs

Breakthrough trial shows Ebola is now curable

By
A patient is vaccinated at a health center in Goma, in the DRC. REUTERS/Djaffer Sabiti

Scientists say Ebola is no longer an incurable disease – after a trial of two drugs in the Democratic Republic of Congo put survival rates at 90 percent.

Four experimental drugs were used in an unprecedented clinical trial in the DRC, where Ebola has killed nearly 1,900 people over the past year.

Two of the drugs – Regeneron's REGN-EB3 and a monoclonal antibody called mAb114 – were developed using antibodies harvested from Ebola survivors.

The 90 percent survival rate was for people who received the drugs shortly after being infected, when levels of the virus in their blood were low.

Researchers are to make the treatments available to anyone in the DRC infected with the virus.

The trial’s co-sponsor, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the results were "very good news".

