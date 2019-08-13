RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/12 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager at the hands …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
  • media
    International report
    Happiness added to school curriculum in New Delhi
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: What to learn when computers win at chess
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Nigeria Shia Iran Protests Death Prisons

Nigeria Shia community leader flies to India for medical treatment after prison

By
media In this file photo, protesters hold banners calling for the release of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), in Abuja, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Nigeria’s Shia leader, Sheihkh Ibrahim Zakzaky has arrived with his wife in Delhi, India, on Tuesday in order to receive medical treatment, according to Indian media. The couple were temporarily released from prison in order to get urgent medical attention, according to the community spokesman Abdurrahman Abubakar Yola.

Zakzaky and his wife have been in prison since 2015 after Nigerian security forces stormed their Iranian-backed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) headquarters and reportedly killed 350 people.

According to Yola, who called their jail conditions “dehumanizing” and claimed the Sheikh, who lost an eye during the security forces raid, had been poisoned in prison.

“As a result of all these physical and psychological stresses, the Sheikh suffered series of mild strokes and is at the risk of further recurrences,” according to the spokesman’s statement.

His wife is also suffering because of the shrapnel that is still lodged in her body after the raid, adding that both husband and wife have not been able to make court appearances recently because of their poor health.

“They have been battling ailments that could not be treated in Nigeria, as posited by the foreign medical experts that earlier in the year assessed their health condition,” wrote Yola. “Undoubtedly, both risk losing their lives had this favourable ruling been denied or further delayed,” he added.

A Nigerian court gave them permission to leave for Delhi on Monday, but they are under security escort to ensure they will return to Nigeria after medical treatment.

Zakzaky is accused of being linked to the death of a soldier who died during the raid.

His followers have repeatedly petitioned for the couple to be released so they can seek medical treatment.

IMN followers claim that Sunni Nigerians, who are the Muslim majority in the country, have been persecuting them.

IMN was banned by the government in July after violent protests, where a number of people have been killed.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.