RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/12 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Former US gymnast was one of hundreds sexually assaulted …
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager by …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Chad Boko Haram Attack Death

6 people killed by female suicide bomber in Lake Chad area: Chadian army

By
media One of the tents for Nigerian refugees at UN Dar es Salaam camp, near Baga Sola at Lake Chad RFI/Laura Angela Bagnetto

A suspected Boko Haram female suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least six people and injuring several others in western Chad, according to a Chadian army officer who did not give his name.

“In the early morning hours, a female kamikaze and member of Boko Haram entered the courtyard of the head of Tatafiromou canton, where she detonated her vest, killing six people, including a soldier,” the officer told Agence France Presse.

The attack was confirmed by a local non-governmental organization, which did not want to give its name for security reasons.

The attack took place in the village of Kaiga-Kindjiria, an area on Lake Chad where attacks have escalated since the beginning of the year.

The larger Lake Chad region has seen an upswing in attacks since June 2018 -- about a dozen have been carried out by suspected Boko Haram militants, usually in areas where there are army positions.

According to the United Nations, 1.8 million people have been displaced, including Nigerians in northeastern Nigeria, fleeing across Lake Chad to safety from Boko Haram. Lake Chad is located on the border of western Chad, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Niger.

Some 27,000 people have died since Boko Haram began its terror campaign in northeastern Nigeria in 2009.

A multinational joint task force comprised of 5 countries fighting Boko Haram has been patrolling the area since 2015.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.