RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/14 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/13 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/12 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Former US gymnast was one of hundreds sexually assaulted …
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager by …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    José Baptiste, RFI music librarian
  • media
    International report
    Fancy a day at the beach in central Paris?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Tunisia President Elections Candidate

In Tunisia, 26 presidential candidates approved to run next month: electoral commission

By
media File photo of the first round of Tunisia's presidential elections, 23 November 2014. Les Tunisians are going back to the polls on 15 September to pick their president. Nicolas Fauqué/Corbis via Getty

Tunisia’s electoral commission has approved some 26 candidates, including two women, to run for president next month, it announced on Wednesday. Some 71 other applicants were denied a spot on the ballot.

Tunisians will go to the polls on 15 September after the death last month of 92-year-old president Beji Caid Essebsi. He was the first democratically-elected president after Moncef Marzouki became transitional president after the uprising in 2011.

A number of notable candidates are vying for top office, including Marzouki, in addition to Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi.

Former prime minister Medhi Jomaa, moderate Ennahda Islamist party vice president Abdel Fattah Mourou, and private Nessma TV station owner Nabil Karoui are also joining the race.

The two women candidates include Salmi Loumi, former tourism minister, and Abir Moussi, ardent supporter of deposed Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.