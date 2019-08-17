RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those amazing trills
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/16 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/15 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/14 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Former US gymnast was one of hundreds sexually assaulted …
  • media
    International report
    Part 1: US star gymnast recalls sexual assault as teenager by …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Emmerson Mnangagwa Protests Robert Mugabe Police Democracy

Zimbabwe police break up protesters defying court ban

By
media Protesters flee from teargas during clashes after police banned planned protests over austerity and rising living costs called by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 16, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Riot police in Zimbabwe have fired teargas and beat up more than 100 opposition supporters after they defied a ban to protest against the worsening economy.

Scores of people took to the streets of the Harare capital on Friday in defiance of the ban, which was upheld by a court.

Police cordoned off central Africa Unity Square, where the demonstrators had planned to gather, warning that the demonstration would be illegal and protesters would "rot in jail."

Police also cornered a group of protesters and beat them with batons, with one woman carried into a Red Cross ambulance.

"People were just singing, people were happy, peacefully. Then they saw the police coming -- they were encircling people, they were actually surrounding the supporters then they came closer to us and started beating people," a 35-year-old protester who gave her name as Achise told AFP.

"This is worse than during colonial times," said a man who declined to be identified. "We aren't armed but the police just beat us while we were sitting on the street."

Friday's protests went ahead after opposition plans for large-scale marches were banned by the police late on Thursday.

An attempt by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party to challenge the ban in court was rejected, but more than 100 MDC supporters defied the ruling before being chased by baton-wielding officers from a city square.

Five million face starvation

Nelson Chamisa, the MDC leader said more than 80 people had been arrested.

A police spokesman said he would give an update later.

The opposition party had planned what it said would be a peaceful protest to press President Emmerson Mnangagwa to set up a transitional authority to address economic problems and organise credible elections.

Upon taking office, Mnangagwa had vowed to revive Zimbabwe's economy, but people in the country say things have gone from bad to worse amid shortages of basic goods and skyrocketing prices.

Around five million people -- almost a third of the country's 16 million population -- are in need of aid and at least half of them are on the cusp of starvation, the World Food Programme said this month.

Friday's protests are the first since rallies in January against Mnangagwa's decision to raise fuel prices that ended in deadly clashes with troops.

At least 17 people were killed and scores wounded after the army used force, including live ammunition to end the demonstrations.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.