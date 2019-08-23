RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
Mike next to a banner carrying his favourite slogan: « Retake Hong-Kong. Revolution of our times ».
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/21 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
  • media
    International report
    Part 2: Tackling racial and class inequality through art at Edinburgh's …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
France opens rape and child assault inquiry against Epstein

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened an inquiry into rape and child assault charges against deceased US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Africa
Tanzania Police Brutality Press freedom Journalists

Tanzanian TV journalist arrested for airing story on police brutality: rights group

By
media Screen grab from an 9 August Watetezi TV program reported in Iringa You Tube/ Watetezi TV

A Tanzanian journalist with Watetezi TV was arrested and held overnight on Friday for airing a story earlier this month about police forcing six detainees to sodomize each other, the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition said.

Joseph Gandye was arrested in Dar es Salaam and transferred to Iringa, a city in the south, on Friday, according to his lawyer, Jones Sendodo.

"He is accused of publishing false information," Sendodo told Agence France Presse newswire.

Watetezi TV, or ‘Protectors’ in Swahili, was founded by the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition in 2018.

Just the latest in a long line of Tanzanian press violations

This is just the latest in a number of government attacks on the press. Less than a month ago respected journalist Erick Kabendera was detained, questioned regarding his citizenship, a move criticized by rights groups in the country.

Kabandera, also a government critic, was threatened with sedition, but while these charges were dropped, he was charged with organized crime and financial misconduct.

Charges such as ‘sedition’ and other ambiguous crimes have often been levied against the press and media houses in the President John Magufuli regime.

The US and UK embassies in Tanzania have come out against the authoritarian style and “erosion of due process” within Tanzania, using Kabandera’s case as a prime example.

Azory Gwanda, Tanzanian journalist, disappeared in 2017 and has never been found.

Magufuli has wielded his power by shutting down newspapers, barring the opposition, banning any statistics being used except for what comes out of the government office, as well as refusing to broadcast live parliamentary sessions.

Global media watchdog group Reporters Without Borders called Magufuli a “press freedom predator” and placed Tanzania in 118th place out of 180 countries, 25 places lower than it was last year.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.