RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Those amazing trills
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/23 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/22 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 08/21 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Political stand-up makes the rounds at this year's Edinburgh …
  • media
    International report
    Hong Kong frontliner says the only way out of crisis is independence
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Those amazing trills
  • media
    International report
    Paris, from the water
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
DRC Felix Tshisekedi Joseph Kabila

DRC gets a coalition government, seven months late

By
media Now he has a government! Felix Tshisekedi, president of the DRC. STRINGER / AFP

Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo announced a coalition government on Monday, seven months after the inauguration of new President Felix Tshisekedi.

Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga made the announcement, saying "the government is finally here".

The power-sharing agreement will see 23 members of the executive drawn from Tshisekedi's Direction for Change party, and the remaining 42 from former president Joseph Kabila's Common Front for Congo.

Kabila presided over the DRC for 18 years and still commands widespread support.

Forming the coalition had taken time as both sides had to "remove everything that could be an obstacle to the functioning of the government", according to Ilunga.

The executive will have a female vice prime minister, minister for foreign affairs and minister for planning, Ilunga said.

Around three-quarters of members will be serving in government for the first time, he added, hailing this as an "important innovation".

Felix Tshisekedi emerged victorious in elections that marked the Democratic Republic of Congo's first peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.