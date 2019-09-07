RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Hong Kong protests
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/06 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/05 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Hong Kong protests
  • media
    International report
    What place for wheat in Africa?
  • media
    World music matters
    Ibibio Sound Machine: The united colours of music
  • media
    International report
    What will ten billion humans eat?
  • media
    International report
    What climate change is doing to wheat, and why that matters
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Sudan African Union Khartoum Omar al-Bashir Sanctions

AU lifts Sudan suspension after Khartoum announces cabinet

By
media The signing of a transitional constitution in Sudan has opened the way for civilian rule in the once-pariah country (AFP Photo/Ebrahim HAMID) AFP/Ebrahim HAMID

The African Union (AU) has lifted its suspension of Sudan three months after freezing its membership following Khartoum's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. The decision follows the announcement of Sudan's first cabinet since the ousting of veteran leader Omar al-Bashir.

The AU's Peace and Security Department said in June that transferring power to a civilian-led authority was "the only way to allow the Sudan to exit the current crisis".

Sudan's new premier Abdalla Hamdok on Thursday unveiled a new 18-member cabinet, a major step in the transition toward civilian rule after decades of authoritarianism.

The move was hailed by AU Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki as "the beginning of a new era" for Sudan.

The cabinet formation followed the signing of a power-sharing deal last month between the movement that led the months-long protests against Bashir, and the generals who seized power after ousting him.A joint civilian-military ruling body was sworn in and tasked with overseeing the transition. Part of the deal was that legislative body be formed within 90 days.

The AU's Peace and Security Council said in a tweet Friday it had decided "to lift the suspension of the participation of #Sudan in the activities of the #AU, now that #Sudan established a civilian-led Government".

2019-09-07 African Union lifts Sudan suspension

Demonstrations over a worsening economic crisis in Sudan escalated into a months-long nationwide protest movement against Bashir's three-decade rule, which ended in April.

Bashir was later arrested and is on trial on charges of illegal acquisition and use of foreign funds.

In early June, security forces broke up a protest-sit in outside military headquarters in Khartoum. Doctors linked to the protest movement said at least 127 people died in the violence.

Sudan's membership from the AU was suspended on June 6 pending a transition to civilian rule.

A number of African nations have been suspended from the 55-member AU in recent years, a move that bars them from all summits and meetings.

(With AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.