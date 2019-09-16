RFI in 16 languages

 

Spotlight on France
Podcast: French Communism is not dead, making a baby in Spain, and the …
Spotlight on France episode 15
 
Latest news
  • ICC prosecutor appeals acquittal of Côte d'Ivoire's former president Laurent Gbagbo
Africa
Tunisia Elections North Africa Arab Spring Terrorism

Elections in Tunisia

By
media Presidential candidate Kais Saied kisses a Tunisian flag after unofficial results during the Tunisian presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia, September 15, 2019 Reuters

Tunisia wrapped up its presidential election on 15 September with a low voter turnout of 45 percent. The polls were the second time the people directly voted for their president. But many wonder if the low turnout rate is an indicator that things are not faring so well. Rfi’s David Coffey spoke to Anne Marie Bissada in Sousse, Tunisia where she has been following the elections and despite talk of low turn out, asked what she witnessed during Sunday's polls.

 

2019-09-16 Mission Tunisia: Anne Marie Bissada on elections 16/09/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h30 (CET)*

 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.