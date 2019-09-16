Elections in Tunisia

2019-09-16 Mission Tunisia: Anne Marie Bissada on elections 16/09/2019 Listen
Tunisia wrapped up its presidential election on 15 September with a low voter turnout of 45 percent. The polls were the second time the people directly voted for their president. But many wonder if the low turnout rate is an indicator that things are not faring so well. Rfi’s David Coffey spoke to Anne Marie Bissada in Sousse, Tunisia where she has been following the elections and despite talk of low turn out, asked what she witnessed during Sunday's polls.
