Special Assignment: RFI looks at frontrunners in Tunisia's vote

Members of Tunisia's Independent Higher Authority for Elections (ISIE) announce the results in the first round of Tunisia's presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia September 17, 2019.
REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi
Official results in Tunisia's presidential election have confirmed a duel in the second round of voting between law professor Kais Saied and imprisoned media mogul Nabil Karoui. RFI's Anne-Marie Bissada has more on these two candiates.