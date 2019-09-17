RFI in 16 languages

 

Africa
Tunisia Presidential election Vote Democracy Arab Spring

Special Assignment: RFI looks at frontrunners in Tunisia's vote

By
media  
Members of Tunisia's Independent Higher Authority for Elections (ISIE) announce the results in the first round of Tunisia's presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Official results in Tunisia's presidential election have confirmed a duel in the second round of voting between law professor Kais Saied and imprisoned media mogul Nabil Karoui. RFI's Anne-Marie Bissada has more on these two candiates.

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h30 (CET)*

