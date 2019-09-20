RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Podcast: Scorched grapes, paying family caregivers, and France's love …
Spotlight on France episode 16
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/20 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/19 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/18 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    8K resolution screens unveiled at Berlin's IFA
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Scorched grapes, paying family caregivers, and France's …
  • media
    International report
    The harsh realities behind hazelnut harvesting
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Black model art show challenges France's colour blindness
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tsipras’ nemesis
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Nigeria Smuggling Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria closes borders in effort to stem rice smuggling

By
media A vendor at Badagry market: the days of heaping 50kg sacks of rice on the saddle of a motorbike and slipping a few notes to a customs officer are now gone. AFP

Nigeria now produces more than 4.8 million tons of rice, an increase of 60 percent since 2013, most of the production coming from President Muhammadu Buhari's northern political stronghold.

There is a strong political incentive behind the Nigerian leader's decision to pursue this crackdown against rice smuggling, according to Nigerian economist Adedayo Ademuwagun.

According to the Lagos-based political risk consultant, Buhari is unfortunately "implementing the policy at an extreme level".

"Local rice production is still not enough for Nigeria’s 190 million inhabitants, who spend about a tenth of their food budget on the staple," argues Ademuwagun.

Lagos-Badagry expressway Vanguardngr.com

The economist's argument is buttressed by skyrocketing prices.

A 50kg bag of rice which used to cost 9,000 naira or 22 euros, has jumped to 22,000 naira (50 euros), higher than Nigeria’s minimum monthly wage of 18,000 naira (45 euros).

These prices are according to Todowede Baba Oja, director of the popular Badagry market on the Nigeria-Benin border.

Prior to this month's border closure, some 3,000 sacks of imported rice were being smuggled into Nigeria every day by motorbike riders, he says.

Rice smugglers at Nigerian border town of Badagry using the tourist attraction (Point of No Return) to smuggle rice across the river instead of going through the Gbaji bridge route albert selonji

Indications now are that the supply gap created by the border closure has instead created the perfect conditions for a flourishing imported rice black market.

“They go after smugglers who can give them bribes,” says Albert Setonji, a tour operator in Badagry.

“People are smuggling ammunition under the guise of rice and turkey.

“They just collect money thinking it is rice or regular businesses,” Setonji said.

The comptroller general of Nigeria’s Customs Service has vowed to keep the borders closed until Nigeria’s neighbours comply with legislation on imported goods.

Lagos-Badagry expressway vanguardngr.com

But according to Adedayo Ademuwagun, the “rice policy” which is driving the closure is all about politics.

“It is compensation for rice farmers who voted for President Muhammadu Buhari when he was running for re-election in 2019,” insists the political risk consultant based in Lagos.

PARIS LIVE Focus on Africa /Nigeria closes border to stem rice smuggling 19/09 2019 09 19 19/09/2019 Listen
Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.