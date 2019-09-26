RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
[Slideshow] Jacques Chirac: friend of Africa
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/26 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/24 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 09/23 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Mexico's drug trade: Part 3
  • media
    Cinefile
    Cinefile September 2019 - Port Authority, Du Sable et du Feu
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Camaraderie and Irish attitudes in Nigerian writer’s short story …
  • media
    International report
    Mexico's drug trade: Part 2
  • media
    International report
    Mexico's drug trade: Part 1
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika Elections

Brother of Algeria’s deposed president jailed for 15 years

By
media Algeria's President Abdelaziz Bouteflika smiles as he arrives with his brother Said at his campaign's communications department during a surprise visit in Algiers, Algeria April 10, 2009. Reuters/Zohra Bensemra

The brother of Algeria’s deposed president Abdelaziz Bouteflika and three associates have been jailed for 15 years for plotting against the state, following an expedited trial. Said Bouteflika was considered by many as the true power behind his brother after he suffered a stroke in 2013.

According to local news citing Miloud Brahimi, one of the defence lawyers, six people were convicted overnight in the closed-door trial in Blida.

Two remain abroad, thought to be in Spain.

Those currently in Algeria include Said Bouteflika along with Louisa Hanoune, the chief of the Lawyers for Workers’s Party, and two intelligence chiefs, General Mohamed Mediene – who headed the secret service for 25 years – and General Athmane Tartag, a former ex-spy chief.

The remaining two, sentenced in absentia to 20 years, include former businessman Farid Benhamdine and former defence minister Khalid Nezzar.

It's the highest-profile conviction among Algeria's political and business elite since Bouteflika's ouster in April.

Details of the trial

All four were convicted of “undermining the authority of the army” and “conspiring against the state", in a verdict delivered away from the media.

One of the lawyers told AP the trial was chaotic, with Bouteflika refusing to answer the judge’s questions and walking out. General Tartag had refused to leave his cell.

The defence counsel have vowed to appeal and express indignation at the speed of the trial and its lack of transparency.

One of Mediene’s lawyers said he was “surprised by the severity of the verdict”, while another lawyer said the trial was “political” and “an attack on democracy”.

Army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah, has used these allegations of a conspiracy plot by the six against him, to push for new elections to be held on 12 December.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.