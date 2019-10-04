Tanzania governor canes pupils - Victor Abuso

2019-10-04 Swahili Duplex Victor Abuso on caning and ebola 04/10/2019 Listen
*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 4 October 2019
Human rights groups in Tanzania have criticized a move by a regional governor for caning 14 school pupils in front of the students' schoolmates, police officers and teachers, this week. Meanwhile, the government has dismissed concerns about possible Ebola cases in the country. Listen to RFI Kiswahili Journalist Victor Abuso from our studios in Dar es Salaam.
*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 4 October 2019