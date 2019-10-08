RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
James Souce Is A Human Google Home
James Souce at New York city's public library works to answer all types of questions
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/08 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/07 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Plastic turned into buildings across Cote d'Ivoire
  • media
    International report
    James Souce Is A Human Google Home
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    When the G8 became the G7
  • media
    International report
    Scottish suffering from Brexit anxiety
  • media
    World music matters
    Natacha Atlas: engaging dystopia on new album Strange Days
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Tunisia Elections Democracy Arab Spring

Correspondent's Call - Jean-Jacques Cornish on Tunisia elections

By
media RFI Correspondent's Call RFI

Election observers are giving a thumbs up to the organization and running of Tunisia’s Parliamentary elections last Sunday. The Johannesburg-based Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa expresses concern about the low turnout, particularly among the youth. Its leader, former Mauritian President Cassam Uteem has also called on authorities to allow the participation of jailed television mogul Nabil Karoui in the second round of the Presidential election on Sunday. For more, we cross live to our correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish in Pretoria.

Correspondent's Call-Jean-Jacques Cornish on Tunisia elections 08/10/2019 Listen

*Broadcast on Paris Live 15h CET, 8 October 2019*

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.