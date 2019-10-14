RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Deforestation in Kenya
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/11 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/10 13h00 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 1300 - 1400 GMT
    News bulletin 10/09 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/05 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/04 13h00 GMT
  • 13h00 - 14h00 GMT
    News bulletin 04/03 13h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Deforestation in Kenya
  • media
    World music matters
    Ghana's Pat Thomas still living the highlife
  • media
    International report
    Senegal reveals west Africa’s biggest mosque: the Massalikoul …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Migrants settle into rural life, local French politics …
  • media
    International report
    Back from Libya part 2 - Nigerian women face challenges returning …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Election results Tunisia Presidential election

Exit polls give Saied landslide victory in Tunisian runoff

By
media Crowds gather in the centre of Tunis to celebrate the probable victory of Kais Saied, 13 October 2019. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Exit polls suggest that conservative academic Kais Saied, a political outsider, is headed for a landslide victory in Tunisia's presidential runoff, sweeping aside the challenge of media magnate Nabil Karoui.

With official results not expected until later Monday, two separate exit polls give Kais Saied a huge margin.

According to one independent tally, independent candidate Saied scooped 72.5 percent of the vote; another poll gave him nearly 77 percent, more than 40 points ahead of Karoui.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Tunis to celebrate Saied's victory, honking horns and singing the national anthem.

In his first reaction, Saied thanked the country's young people "for turning a new page," and vowed to try to build "a new Tunisia".

Around 90 percent of 18- to 25-year-olds voted for Saied, according to estimates by the Sigma polling institute, compared with 49.2 percent of voters over 60.

The poll, Tunisia's second free presidential election since the 2011 revolt, followed the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi in July. Turnout was higher than in the first round, and estimated at around 57 percent.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.