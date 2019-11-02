RFI in 16 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
There’s Music in the Kitchen! (The first of many to come!)
Sound Kitchen Podcast
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 11/01 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/31 14h00 GMT
  • 14h00 - 15h00 GMT
    News bulletin 10/30 14h00 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    There’s Music in the Kitchen! (The first of many to come!)
  • media
    International report
    Tricks and treats at the Paris Philharmonic
  • media
    World music matters
    Nick Gold: "I feel privileged and lucky to produce music with …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Podcast: Saffron on the rooftops, Paris climate resilience, how …
  • media
    Cinefile
    October-November 2019 French releases
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Africa Mali France Security

French soldier killed in Mali by roadside bomb

By
media The French soldier was killed by an IED explosion that hit his armoured vehicle. PASCAL GUYOT / AFP

A French soldier has been killed in Mali after his armoured vehicle was struck by a roadside bomb, France's presidency said in a statement Saturday.

Corporal Ronan Pointeau died near Menaka in eastern Mali following "the detonation of an improvised explosive device as his armoured vehicle drove by," the statement said.

President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Pointeau's "sacrifice" and said his thoughts were with the soldier's colleagues and "his Sahelian brothers in arms, who are paying a heavy price in the fight against terrorism."

The Sahel region is the scene of repeated clashes between jihadists and local forces backed by troops from Western countries.

Pointeau's death follows an attack on Friday in the same region that left 49 Malian soldiers dead.

(AFP)

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.