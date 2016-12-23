Trump vows to beef up US 'nukes' capacity

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Merry Christmas!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/24 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/24 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 12/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 12/23 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 12/23 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 12/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Merry Christmas!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    To Bolty go where no man has gone before
  • media
    International report
    Is easy divorce coming to an end for some men in India?
  • media
    International report
    Foreign investment hits small businesses in Zambia
  • media
    Culture in France
    Chantilly Grand Stables stages horseback version of Donkey Skin …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
United States Russia France Nuclear

Trump vows to beef up US 'nukes' capacity

By
media Donald Trump will take charge as US president in January 2017. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

US president elect Donald Trump upped the nuclear ante with Russia in a tweet on Friday in which he said that America had to boost its nuclear capability. The comments came less than 24 hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin said Russia needed to strengthen the military potential of strategic nuclear forces.

 

"The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes," Trump wrote.

Putin then responded to Trump's comments before more than 1,000 journalists in Moscow. He told the gathering of regional and international correspondents that there was nothing unusual about Trump's riposte.

"We will never look to be dragged into an arms race and to spend resources that we can't afford," Putin said.

With Trump poised to succeed Barack Obama as president in January, his foray into social media to talk about weapons sparked concern that sensitive parts of US policy may be exposed to pointless speculation.

Laicie Heeley is a nuclear expert at the Stimson Center, a nonpartisan anti-nuclear proliferation think tank in Washington.

She told AFP that it was reckless "for Trump to tweet on the topic without offering details.

"To make such a loaded statement without context or follow-up is irresponsible at best," she said. "We could be talking about a return to the Cold War here, when the threat of a nuclear catastrophe was very real. Russian rhetoric is already moving in that direction. It wouldn't take a lot to bring us back there."

During the eight years of Obama's administration, policy was steered towards reducing the nuclear arsenal. In 2010, Obama and the then Russian president, Dmitry Medvedev, signed a treaty aimed at cutting the amount of weapons.

"The problems between Russia and the United States over the past year due to Syria and Ukraine have slowly created this problem," said Beyza Unal, a nuclear weapons policy researcher at the London based thinktank Chatham House.

"That's why you are seeing a provocative discourse and the rhetoric from both sides. It's not helpful towards the understanding of the main problem."

The US, Russia and other countries such as France and Britain are faced with choices over upgrading antiquated nuclear defence systems. However, gleaming nuclear hardware in the silos have been unable to reduce the number of atrocities.

Terrorist attacks have scarred France and Britain - countries which boast deterrents.

French defence chiefs want the miltary budget to rise from 1.7 to 2 per cent of gross domestic product by 2022. The soil is fertile for such an increase, according to Jean-Marie Collin, vice-president of the Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament.

"The generals say they want the money for the army," said Collin. "For most people 'the army' means tanks, fighter planes and troops, but in reality this money is going for the nuclear deterrent."

With the US and Russia holding more than 14,000 nuclear missiles between them, and their military industrial complexes unlikely to be starved of cash over the next few years, the weapons debate will focus on servicing an increasingly paranoid public either with belligerent rhetoric or with more police and troops on the streets.

"Nuclear weapons symbolise power," said Unal. "Although it really is a power you cannot use. I've looked at the fetishistic discourse on nuclear weapons and the power that comes with it. I think the nuclear weapons states are into that fetish. It's no longer about the quantity of nuclear weapons, it's about the quality of nuclear weapons."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.