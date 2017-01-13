Ten charged for Paris Kardashian robbery

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
The Oyem stadium in Gabon, during the inauguration ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations football tournament
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/13 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/08 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/13 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/13 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/08 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Football comes alive
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 2
  • media
    World music matters
    Orient Occident: East meets West through music
  • media
    International report
    Kibera residents oppose link road construction, part 1
  • media
    International report
    Uganda's DJ Rachael is marking 20 years in the music business
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Crime Paris Reality TV France Robbery

Ten charged for Paris Kardashian robbery

By
media Kim Kardashian in New York in August Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File photo

Six suspects in the Kim Kardashian jewel heist were to be charged Friday, following four who were charged on Thursday. Sources describe them as old-style gangsters and several are over the age of 60.

The first suspect to be charged was Yunice A, 63.

He is accused of armed robbery, gangsterism and sequestration for his part in the robbery of the reality TV star in an exclusive Paris hotel last October.

Three others were charged on Thursday.

Some of the suspects have confessed, according to sources, while others maintain their innocence.

Brains to be charged Friday

Among those to be charged on Friday was the man investigators believe to be the brains of the operation, a 60-year-old man, well-known in organised crime circles, whose ADN was found on the gag and cuffs used to tie Kardashian up in her bathroom while the raid took place.

Three of his alleged accomplices, his partner and his son, who is believed to have driven the gang to near the scene of the crime, were also to be charged.

Two men - Florus H, 44, and Gary M, 27, - are believed to have kept the gang informed of Kardashian's movements, while Marceau B, 64, is believed to have been responsible for selling the stolen goods.

Investigators traced his movements to Antwerp, the European centre of the diamond trade.

Experienced professional criminals

With a booty worth nine million euros, the heist is France's biggest jewel robbery from an individual in 20 years.

Four of the suspects were convicted of theft, robbery or drug trafficking in the 80s and 90s.

One, a 61-year-old nicknamed Blue Eyes, was sentenced to eight years six months in prison in 2003 after being found guilty of receiving two tonnes of cocaine at Le Bourget airport.

Marceau B has also already served time in prison.

After his release in 2011, he was accused of counterfeiting six months later but acquitted when the case went to trial.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.