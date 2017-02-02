Hollande tells Trump to have 'sense of responsibility'

French President François Hollande has called on US leader Donald Trump to have a "sense of responsibility", citing his Muslims travel ban and "America First" economic policies as causes for international concern.

Hollande "reminded us that more than ever everyone must have a sense of responsibility", government spokesman Stéphane Le Foll told the media after Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

"The president commented on decisions that affect immigration and protectionism, which do give rise to elements of concern on an international level," Le Foll said.

Trump's 90-day ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries has aroused criticism around the world, as have his intention to build a wall along the border to Mexico and scrap or renegotiate international trade and environmental treaties.

Iran nuclear deal

The Trump administration was “officially putting Iran on notice” in reaction to an Iranian missile test and an attack on a Saudi warship by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced on Wednesday.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who has just returned from a visit to Iran, confirmed France's insistence that the 2015 nuclear deal signed by the US and European powers with Iran must be respected.