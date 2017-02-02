Hollande tells Trump to have 'sense of responsibility'

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International media
Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
Le Monde launched its new Decodex platform on 1st February 2017.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/29 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Aleppo soap "made in France"
  • media
    International media
    Le Monde newspaper launches anti-fake news platform
  • media
    Global Focus
    Has Egyptian cotton reached the end of the road?
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    My Community Hero
  • media
    International report
    Remembering Auschwitz-Birkenau 72 years on - Part 2
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Donald Trump United States France François Hollande Migration

Hollande tells Trump to have 'sense of responsibility'

By
media Donald Trump (R) and François Hollande Reuters

French President François Hollande has called on US leader Donald Trump to have a "sense of responsibility", citing his Muslims travel ban and "America First" economic policies as causes for international concern.

Hollande "reminded us that more than ever everyone must have a sense of responsibility", government spokesman Stéphane Le Foll told the media after Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

"The president commented on decisions that affect immigration and protectionism, which do give rise to elements of concern on an international level," Le Foll said.

Trump's 90-day ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries has aroused criticism around the world, as have his intention to build a wall along the border to Mexico and scrap or renegotiate international trade and environmental treaties.

Iran nuclear deal

The Trump administration was “officially putting Iran on notice” in reaction to an Iranian missile test and an attack on a Saudi warship by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced on Wednesday.

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, who has just returned from a visit to Iran, confirmed France's insistence that the 2015 nuclear deal signed by the US and European powers with Iran must be respected.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.