What does McMaster's appointment tell us about Trump's administration?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Catalonia to scrap siesta
The Catalan government has promised to reform working hours.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/19 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/21 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/19 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How has demonetisation affected India's rural poor? part 1
  • media
    International report
    Catalonia to scrap siesta
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Today the Champions League but what about tomorrow?
  • media
    International report
    Music for morale in Ukraine's Avdiivka city
  • media
    International report
    Reforming Gambia's notorious National Intelligence Agency
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
United States Donald Trump Defence

What does McMaster's appointment tell us about Trump's administration?

By
media US President Donald Trump and his new national security advisor HR McMaster on 20 of February 2017. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump has named Lieutenant-General HR McMaster as his national security advisor after his first pick resigned and his second turned down the post. But what does McMaster means for the Trump administration?

What do we know about him Herbert Raymond McMaster?

McMaster seemed won praise after his appointment. He is less controversial than Lieutenant-General Michael Flynn famously lasted less than a month on the job after being sacked for contacts with the Russian government.

McMaster, 54, is a career army officer and prominent expert on counterinsurgency warfare. He is known for his criticism of the US military's handling of the Vietnam War and his own service as a commander in northern Iraq in 2005.

Trump described McMaster as "man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience".

What is the National Security Advisor's role?

The position is a crucial engine for the smooth functioning of government.

The National Security Advisor manages hundreds of staff members, arbitrates between government departments, balances foreign policy and military policy and ensures the president's national security agenda gets implemented.

Powerful figures, such as former general Colin Powell, have held the post in the past.

What should we expect from McMaster?

McMaster's experience in Iraq's Tal Afar is likely to come in useful as US and allied forces attempt to retake nearby Mosul from the Islamic State group.

"He, in a sense, believes in speaking truth to power and he has been very critical of the fact the the Bush administration had gone into Iraq with very little planning," says Laleh Khalili, a professor at Soas in London.

But she has misgivings.

"What is less reassuring is that McMaster is known as one of the gurus of counterinsurgency doctrine. It means that he is a very intelligent proponent of pacification and unconventional resistance in many instances," Khalili told RFI. "Because he is a counterinsurgent, he believes in boots on the ground or large numbers of military officers and soldiers in order for such pacification to proceed."

Trump has surrounded himself with men from the military. Is that unusual?

It is. On Monday, Keith Kellogg, a retired three-star general who had served as acting national security advisor was also appointed as.National Security Council chief of staff.

"There is a particular way in which Trump displays particular forms of masculinist aggression," says Khalili. "Him being enamoured of these generals is a symbol of the hypermasculine, militaristic type of discourse that has been characteristic of his campaign."

Whether the respected but controversial McMaster is able to influence Trump on matters such as his ban on residents of seven Muslim-majority countries, which has been struck donw in court, remains to be seen.

Staffers in the White House, fear that the National Security Council is currently being bypassed by political aides like far-right strategist Steve Bannon.

"It's also the civilians surrounding Trump that are worrying," notes Khalili. "The combination of the civilians, that are clearly the ideologues of the extreme right wing, with international realistic military officers makes for a probably volatile administration."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.