Could Brazil's protests topple Temer?

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
Indonesia's Mouly Surya talks about Marlina the Murderer in 4 Acts
Poster of Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts directed by Mouly Surya
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 05/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 05/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 05/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 05/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Culture in France
    Indonesia's Mouly Surya talks about Marlina the Murderer in 4 …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Fate of Kenya's Somali refugees overshadowed by general election
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    With Brigitte Macron will France have a first lady?
  • media
    International media
    Is media treament of LGBT issues equal and fair?
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Does Jakarta's governor's exit signal a rise in religious intolerance?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Brazil Corruption Protests Dilma Rousseff

Could Brazil's protests topple Temer?

By
media A policeman at a protest against Brazil President Michel Temer in Brasilia on 24 May 2017. Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino

Troops were deployed to protect Brazilian government buildings in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday after protesters demanding the removal of President Michel Temer fought  riot police. RFI takes a look at the political situation of the country.

  • What are the reasons for the protests?

The protesters want President Michel Temer, who was placed under investigation last week on corruption charges, to resign.

Temer has been on the ropes since allegations that he tried to pay hush money to a jailed politician.

  • Why have troops been deployed?

Violence erupted after the crowd, estimated by police at around 35,000 people, marched towards the presidential palace.

Although most of the protesters were peaceful, small groups wearing masks threw stones at police officers and smashed their way into the agriculture ministry.

This led to he government to deploy soldiers in the capital, which sent a psychological shockwave through Brazil, which was tuled by a military dictatorship in the 1980s.

"The question now is that you have demonstrations where you have these black blocs that started destroying a ministry," says Alfredo Vallado, a professor of Latin American geopolitics at Science Po. "The military police that is used in Brazil for this kind of event couldn't control the crowd, that's why the government called the troops. But obviously, in this moment it becomes political, which is why everybody is yelling about it."

  • Who is behind the protest?

The demonstration was organised by left-wing groups and trade unions, who were also protesting against austerity measures.

Brazil has been stuck in deep recession for the last two years and also in a state of political instability.

Temer's troubles came just a year after he took over from Workers' Party leader Dilma Rousseff. She was impeached at the time for illegally manipulating government accounts.

"There have been people coming in from all over the country," says Tom Long, a lecturer in international relations at Britain's University of Reading. "A lot of this is probably organic, some of it is supported by opposition parties, but the Fuera Temer [Temera out!] movement has gained such strengh over the last year, so I think a lot of this protest should be seen as happening organically."

  • Could these protests lead to Temer's resignation?

For now the president is trying to shore up his congressional alliance to resist calls for his impeachment. He claims to have done nothing wrong and says he will not resign.

But intense negotiations are going on behind the scenes, analysts say, to find the least traumatic way possible for Temer to be eased out.

"I don't think he will stay," says Sonia Fleury, a political analyst at thinktank FGV. "His situation is very fragile because he has no real support from his coalition. They are trying to find a solution that will gather different political forces and that's not easy."

  • What happens if Temer resigns?

"There's two possibilities: either indirect elections, which would be held in Congress where a placeholder president is elected," explains Tom Long. "If Temer is removed because the last elections are cancelled, then that would open up general elections.  [Former President] Lula said he would contest them and polls show him in the lead."

For now the only certain thing is that there will be more protests in the coming days and weeks.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.