Macron invites Trump to Bastille Day parade

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star
Afghan filmmaker and actor Salim Shaheen, star of Sonia Krunland's Nothingwood, poses for yet another photo with local fans
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How Kenya's Lake Turkana is shrinking
  • media
    Cinefile
    Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is Africa with Saudi over Qatar crisis?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Will Paris host 2024 Summer Olympics?
  • media
    International media
    Is Arte guilty of censorship?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron United States France Syria

Macron invites Trump to Bastille Day parade

By
media US President Donald Trump with Emmanuel Macron at a summit in Sicily in May Reuters/Stephane De Sakutin

President Emmanuel Macron has invited Donald Trump to France's annual Bastille day parade. The US president promised to see if the visit was possible after a telephone call during which the two leaders also agreed on a joint response if there is another chemical attack in Syria.

Although Macron publicly mocked Trump's stance on climate change and staged a much-publicised white-knuckle handshake with him at a Nato summit in May, he has invited the US leader and his wife Melania to France's national day celebrations in Paris on 14 July.

The official reason for the invitation, which Macron repeated during a phone call with Trump on Tuesday, is that this year the event will mark the 100th anniversary of the US joining the war with French troops in World War I.

Despite political differences, the US is France's principal military ally.

The US has yet to accept the invitation, French government spokesman Christophe Castaner said on Wednesday, but French officials are "working on the hypothesis that President Trump is coming".

Left-winger slams invitation

The invitation sparked an angry response from hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

"I deplore it," he told Europe 1 radio on Wednesday. "Mr Trump is not at all welcome at the 14 July celebration. The 14 July celebration is the celebration of the French people's liberty."

Trump is "a violent man" and represents the Nato military alliance, the France Unbowed leader said.

A Trump state visit to Britain appears to have been put on hold.

Following widespread anger at Prime Minister Theresa May's invitation, Trump reportedly told her he did not want to come if there would be large-scale protests against his presence in the country.

Syria warned over chemical attacks

Trump and Macron also agreed to stage a joint response if the Syrian government stages another chemical attack in the country's ongoing civil war.

On Monday the White House accused President Bashar al-Assad's government of preparing a potential chemical attack and warned it would pay a "heavy price" if it did so.

The statement prompted criticism from Assad allies Russia and Iran.

A Pentagon spokesman said US intelligence had noticed suspect activity at the launch site of an apparent chemical strike on a rebel-held town in April.

Shortly after that strike the US launched a cruise missile strike on the airfield in retaliation, the first direct US attack on the Syrian regime.

The French foreign ministry refused to say Tuesday whether it too had information on Syrian regime preparations for a chemical attack.

After a meeting last month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Macron declared there was a "very clear red line" over the use of chemical weapons "by anybody" and warned of reprisals.

France is part of an international coalition that has been strking targets associated with the Islamic State armed group in Syria and Iraq since mid-2014.

The US has recently involved in confrontations with Assad's forces.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.