Trump accepts Macron's Bastille Day invitation

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Cinefile
Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star
Afghan filmmaker and actor Salim Shaheen, star of Sonia Krunland's Nothingwood, poses for yet another photo with local fans
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 06/28 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 06/28 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 06/28 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 06/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    How Kenya's Lake Turkana is shrinking
  • media
    Cinefile
    Nothingwood - a French filmmaker's take on an Afghan film star …
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Is Africa with Saudi over Qatar crisis?
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Will Paris host 2024 Summer Olympics?
  • media
    International media
    Is Arte guilty of censorship?
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Paris Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron Bastille Day France Nice

Trump accepts Macron's Bastille Day invitation

By
media US President Donald Trump shakes jhands with Emmanuel Macron for a long time at a Nato summit in May Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump has accepted Emmanuel Macron's invitation to attend France's annual Bastille Day parade in Paris on 14 July. But he will not accompany the French president to Nice, where Macron will pay tribute to the 86 people killed and 434 injured by a jihadist truck attack, in the afternoon.

The French president's office announced on Wednesday evening that Trump had accepted the invitation that Macron made for a scond time during a phone call on Tuesday.

American troops will be taking part in the parade down the Champs Elysées to mark the 100th anniversary of the US joining France, Britain and their allies against Germany in World War I.

Two F22 Raptor fighter planes and six F16 Thunderbirds are expected to steal the show with air acrobatics.

"President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America's strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America’s entry into World War I," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement.

The two leaders are also likely to discuss Syria, following their commitment during the phone call to a joint response in the event of a further chemical attack by President Bashar al-Assad's regime, and the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar, declared shortly after Trump's visit to Riyadh.

Socialist MP Luc Carvounas joined critics of the invitation on Thursday, commenting that it will "pay more dividends" to the Americans than to the French.

The visit will "allow Donald Trump to use the president of the republic's great international image", he commented, while regretting Macron's decision to scrap a 40-year tradition of goving a major television interview after the parade.

 

But Trump, who will be accompanied by his wife Melania, will not accompany Macron to Nice to pay homage to the victims of last year's terror attack, the French presidency said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.