International report
Prison safety concerns in England and Wales
A local prison in London, UK
 
Americas
French Guiana Space Environment

Satellite launched to monitor climate change effects on vegetation

By
media The Venus earth observation satellite Robin Sarian/CNES/AFP

Two satellites, including one dedicated to monitoring the effects of climate change on vegetation were successfully launched into orbit late Tuesday, launch company Arianespace said.

The two satellites were launched from Kourou, in French Guiana on Wednesday.

The Vegetation and Environment monitoring on a New Micro Satellite (Venus) is a joint effort between France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) and Israel's space agency. This is the first time that a satellite will be monitoring changes in vegetation due to climate change.

Venus will photograph 110 specific sites across the world every two days for two-and-a-half years, charting the impact of climate change on ecosystems and agriculture as well as studying carbon stocks and plant evolution.

The other satellite is on a reconnaissance mission for Italy's defence ministry.

