Culture in France
Jack London from South Pacific to Marseille
Americas
Weather Hurricane Irma French West Indies

Hurricane Maria kills two in Guadeloupe

By
media Basse-Terre in Guadeloupe after Hurricane Maria hit the island Reuters/Andres Martinez Casares

At least two people were killed by Hurricane Maria on the French West Indian island of Guadeloupe but the storm has not caused any more damage on the island of Saint-Martin, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma, according to France's Overseas Territories Minister Annick Girardin.

"At this stage nothing alarming," was Girardin's judgement of the situation on Saint-Martin, where Irma killed 11 people, on Wednesday morning.

Maria passed about 100-150 kilometres from the island's coast, she said, causing "strong winds and rain" but no major extra damage, she said.

The minister was speaking from Guadeloupe, where two people died and another two were missing on Wednesday morning.

The island's airport was reopened and air and sea links to the Saint-Martin will continue to send emergency supplies.

The authorities were still waiting for news from three islands south of Guadeloupe - Les Saintes, La Désirade and Marie-Galante.

France would also send aid to Dominica, the independent, English-speaking island where "everythign that can be lost has been lost", according to its Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Hurricane Maria was moving on to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

