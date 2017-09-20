Hurricane Maria kills two in Guadeloupe

At least two people were killed by Hurricane Maria on the French West Indian island of Guadeloupe but the storm has not caused any more damage on the island of Saint-Martin, which was devastated by Hurricane Irma, according to France's Overseas Territories Minister Annick Girardin.

"At this stage nothing alarming," was Girardin's judgement of the situation on Saint-Martin, where Irma killed 11 people, on Wednesday morning.

Maria passed about 100-150 kilometres from the island's coast, she said, causing "strong winds and rain" but no major extra damage, she said.

The minister was speaking from Guadeloupe, where two people died and another two were missing on Wednesday morning.

The island's airport was reopened and air and sea links to the Saint-Martin will continue to send emergency supplies.

The authorities were still waiting for news from three islands south of Guadeloupe - Les Saintes, La Désirade and Marie-Galante.

France would also send aid to Dominica, the independent, English-speaking island where "everythign that can be lost has been lost", according to its Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Hurricane Maria was moving on to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.