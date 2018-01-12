Paris synagogue bombing case against Lebanese-Canadian dropped

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Mother Serena misses Australian Open
Serena Williams renounced her attempt to compete at the 2018 Autstralian Open after appearing in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/07 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/07 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Mother Serena misses Australian Open
  • media
    World music matters
    Transglobal Underground, 25 years building bridges between cultures
  • media
    International report
    Turkey, US relations may get worse
  • media
    International report
    Zambia imposes curfew in Lusaka struck by cholera
  • media
    International report
    Senegal experiments with bilingualism
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Paris France Canada Lebanon Terrorism Anti-Semitism

Paris synagogue bombing case against Lebanese-Canadian dropped

By
media Hassan Diab arrives in court in May 2016 AFP

French magistrates have dropped a case against a Lebanese-Canadian professor accused of involvement in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue. Hassan Diab has been in jail awaiting trial since being extradited from Canada three years ago.

Investigating magistrates have ordered the case against the 64-year-old sociology professor to be dropped against the advice of public prosecutors, who last year called for it to go to trial, sources told the AFP news agency on Friday.

The magistrates found the evidence against him inconclusive.

Diab was the only suspect in the 1980 bombing of a synagogue in Paris's rue Copernic that killed four people and injured about 40.

Although responsibility for the attack was never claimed, the investigation attributed it to a breakaway faction of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the PFLP-SO.

Denied being in Paris

French secret services identified Diab as the bomber in 1999 and other evidence, including a handwriting test and an identikit picture, was cited in support of that theory.

He was arrested in Canada on a French request in 2008 and, while predicting that a conviction were unlikely, a Canadian judge ordered his extradition in 2011.

After a series of appeals he was finally brought to France in 2014.

Diab claims to have been taking exams in Beirut at the time.

University documents and testimony from several students corroborated his version, according to the magistrates.

They criticised evidence provided by French and Israeli secret services for being "full of contradictions and imprecision" and said another suspect, who was never investigated, bore as much if not more resemblance to the indentikit as Diab.

The magistrates also noted that his fingerprints were not among the several found on objects that may have been handled by the perpetrators.

Magistrates oppose prosecutors

While admitting there were serious doubts about Diab's guilt, the public prosecutors' office believed a court should decide on the evidence.

The magistrates had already clashed with the prosecutors over the suspect's detention.

They several times called for him to be released and placed under house arrest under electronic surveillance but were overruled when the prosecutors appealed.

Last year a group of Canadian artists, activists and politicians, including filmmakers Atom Egoyan and political activist Naomi Klein, urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to intervene to secure his release.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.