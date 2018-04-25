UN calls for inquiry into deadly Nicaragua crackdown

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
Old Car City's owner and founder, Dean Walter Lewis
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 04/24 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/22 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 04/24 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 04/24 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 04/22 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Old Car City, US classic car junkyard
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Why French university students and professors fear selection
  • media
    International report
    Search restarts for area to bury nuclear UK waste
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Tandra, Saleem, and green-haired turtles
  • media
    Spotlight on Asia
    Sri Lanka faces futher debt as China pursues One Belt, One Road …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Nicaragua Protests Violence Government

UN calls for inquiry into deadly Nicaragua crackdown

By
media A protester in Nicaragua calls for the government to stop pillaging the country, during a demonstration against social security reform 22 April 2018. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

The United Nations has called for investigations into the deaths of 27 people during the recent crackdown on protests in Nicaragua. Plans to reform the social security system have sparked demonstrations since last Wednesday, bringing to the surface public resentment of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo.

The United States on Tuesday accused Nicaragua's government of "repugnant" violence and repression against protesters demanding the ouster of the president.

Following a massive anti-government march in the capital Managua on Monday by tens of thousands of workers, students, pensioners and ordinary citizens, an embattled Ortega has stepped up appeals for dialogue.

The president' hastily canceled the pension reform at the weekend, but that failed to attenuate the protests.

He has also ordered the release of dozens of protesters arrested during the protests and lifted a broadcast ban on a private TV news channel.

The concessions appeared to be mollifying the country's business elite, which had abandoned a longstanding alliance with Ortega over the violence.

But the situation remained tense and uncertain, with students vowing to maintain their campaign to force Ortega from power and police showing no signs of pulling back.

The US condemned the violence, repression and the closing of media outlets, it added, calling for "broad-based dialogue and support for the people of Nicaragua, who yearn for the political freedom of expression and true democratic reforms they so richly deserve".

The US embassy has already withdrawn staff family members and non-essential personnel.

Although there have been periodic protests over the last few years related to specific issues such as a proposed shipping canal project, "the scale and scope of these protests, which have caught a number of people by surprise, reflects an anger in some groups that has been building for years", Christine Wade, of Washington College in Maryland in the US, told RFI.

Will the call by the United Nations for an investigation into the government's handling of the protests make any difference to the situation?

"I think the government is going to find that it's got little choice but to either launch an inquiry or to support an inquiry from the outside" says Wade. "This might have started as a policy protest but it has very quickly become about how the government and its affiliated bodies responded to these protests.

"Nicaraguans I've spoken to of all political affiliations are demanding answers and justice for those who were killed ... and I don't see that going away. I think it's in the best interest of the Ortega administration not to ignore this."

Managua Archbishop Leopoldo Brenes said he was willing to serve as "mediator and witness" in any talks, but warned that first the government must "avoid any act of violence".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.