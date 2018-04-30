Macron, Putin stand by Iran nuclear deal as US dithers

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) delivers a speech during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (rear) in the Galerie des Batailles (Gallery of Battles) following their meeting at the Versailles Palace, near Paris, on May 2
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / POOL / AFP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron on Monday called for the "strict observance" of the Iran nuclear accord, with US President Donald Trump still deciding whether to scrap the agreement.
"The Presidents of Russia and France spoke in favour of keeping the Plan and its strict observance," the Kremlin said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.