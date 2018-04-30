RFI in 15 languages

 

International media
Anti-Semitism and censorship make headlines in Europe, Pakistan, Tanzania
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
 
Were Macron and Trump barking up the wrong tree?

media U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shovel dirt onto a freshly planted oak tree as first lady Melania Trump watches on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The photograph was seen around the world: US President Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron, gilded spades in hand, shovelling dirt over a young sapling.

A week ago, at the beginning of Macron's visit to Washington, the French president joined his American counterpart to throw handfuls of soil on the roots of a young oak tree as the their respective first ladies looked on

It was a symbolic gesture: the tree came from a northern French forest where 2,000 US Marines died during the First World War.

But a few days later, the plant was nowhere to be seen.

Amid fervent speculation, France on Sunday came through with an explanation: the tree, now not just a plant but a symbol of US-French relations, had been placed in quarantine.

"It is a quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported into the US," Gerard Araud, French ambassador to America, wrote on Twitter.

"It will be replanted afterwards."

When a follower fired back that the caution seemed a bit late -- given that the tree had already been planted -- the diplomat went on to confirm that the roots had been enclosed in plastic.

