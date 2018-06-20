De Palma's next movie could be inspired by Weinstein scandal

Scarface’ and ‘Mission: Impossible’ director Brian de Palma said that his next film could be based on a subject dealing with the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the #MeToo movement.

The legendary movie maker's wife Susan Lehman told RFI’s Catherine Fruchon-Toussaint that the veteran director had already written a script tentatively called 'Predator'.

In the same interview, De Palma said that the film would be produced by French producer Said bin Said. He said that no American studio would touch the script.

"Again it shows the audacity of the French as opposed to the temerity of the Americans that ‘Oh my god, how could you touch this subject?’ It’s very much like casualties of war. I mean they don’t want to deal with the truth of the situation and it’s very difficult to get those kinds of movies made," he said.

The 77-year-old was in Paris to promote his novel "Les serpents sont-ils nécessaires?" (Are Snakes Necessary?) that has been co-written by Lehman and has been published in French before it comes out in English.